LADUE, Mo. – Mold levels have been increasing all month and are now at some of the highest counts of the season. That, combined with other fall allergens on the rise, has allergy sufferers feeling the effects.

“Mold’s high, and ragweed is soon to be high. So, that will spike most people’s allergies,” said Angie Kloeppel, a pharmacist at Ladue Pharmacy.

Kloeppel said they’ve seen an increase in customers with symptoms.

“We’ve had a lot of people come in with sinus headaches. A little bit of runny noses and stuff. Allergy symptoms. But it’ll probably increase as the fall comes,” she said.

There are several products that allergy sufferers can use.

“There’s some more natural products, like D-Hist, is good for runny nose, itchy, watery eyes, stuff like that. For the sinus headaches that go along with allergy symptoms, if you’re looking for natural, you can do some Sinatrol. That will help get to the root of the problem,” Kloeppel said.

There are plenty of other over-the-counter options.

“Things like Allegra, Zyrtec, Claritin. Those are your old antihistamines that help dry out runny nose. And then there’s steroid nasal sprays like Flonase or Nasonex. That also helps with allergy symptoms—runny nose, stuffy nose, things like that,” she said.

Unfortunately, the fall allergy season is just getting started.

“Ragweed’s probably the biggest one, and it spikes sometime between July and September-ish,” Kloeppel said. “Should be ramping up as we speak.”