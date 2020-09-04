Allergy sufferers flocking to area pharmacies due to high mold count

LADUE, Mo. – People suffering allergies, especially to mold, are being hit hard right now. At Ladue Pharmacy, workers are keeping a close eye on the allergy medications, making sure they’re always in stock.

“Right now, they’re all flying off the shelves,” said Rick Williams, owner Ladue Pharmacy.

Williams said he’s lucky his suppliers deliver 6 days a week.

“Some of the medications are on short supply,” he said.

This time of year, mold can be found in damp spots in homes like basements and bathrooms or outdoors in wooded areas.

Thursday’s mold count was 66,173.

“Probably over the last two, three, four weeks, we are definitely seeing an uptick in patients with allergy symptoms,” said Dr. Adam Fitzgerald, a Mercy Clinic family physician.

Fitzgerald said he’s heard from confused patients who were unsure if their symptoms were allergies or COVID-19. They share similar symptoms.

Fitzgerald said there is one symptom that separates the two: a fever.

“Fever would not be consistent from somebody suffering from allergies,” he said.

No fever means it’s unlikely to be COVID; but if you’re still unsure, Fitzgerald recommends you call your doctor.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology said Thursday the mold concentration in St. Louis is very high at the moment.

Most allergy sufferers can get enough relief from over the counter medicine but not everyone.

“There are still some prescription medications for people that do have severe allergies that might also induce asthma,” said pharmacist Emilee Murry.