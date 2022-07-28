DES PERES, Mo. – Back-to-school shoppers, it’s almost time for Missouri’s 2022 tax-free weekend.

The Show-Me state’s annual tax holiday runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, coming at a time when many families need a break with high inflation.

“The tax-free holiday is kind of the kickoff for the back-to-school shopping season,” says Matt Hill, District Sales Manager at The Buckle at West County Center. “We work hard all year for that, especially the core items people like to buy like shoes and footwear. Those are usually two big items for the back-to-school holiday season.”

What counts for the tax-free weekend? According to the Missouri Department of Revenue…

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less.

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase.

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less.

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500.

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphic calculators – not to exceed $150.

The Buckle is already seeing shoppers scouting out clothing items for the tax-free sale.

“Eighty percent of our items in here fall under that category of T-shirts, belts, shoes, denim and backpacks and hats. They’re all worn on the body, so they’re tax-free,” says Hill.

Sean Phillips, senior marketing director West County Center, says in addition to eliminating the state portion of sales tax next weekend, the city of Des Peres will also eliminate its sales tax on similar purchases.

“If you’re making any purchases on qualified items, you only pay one percent sales tax,” says Phillips. “And if you shop at our department stores, [JC Penny, Nordstrom and Macy’s], there’s zero tax, so you’re saving over ten percent on those qualified items.”

While heavy rain poured outside Thursday, many people gathered in West County and explored some items that could soon be exempt from taxes. Customers have a little bit of time to determine how to get the most for their hard-earned dollar.

“I’ve talked to a lot of our managers, and they’re getting way more inventory than they did at this time last year,” says Phillips.

The Missouri Department of Revenue notes not all cities participate in the sales tax holiday. Click here for a list of cities opting opt of the tax-free weekend.