Already in jail, man accused of choking St. Louis County corrections officer

CLAYTON, Mo. – A 43-year-old man already in jail for robbery is facing new charges for allegedly choking a corrections officer.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Zahmeen Manuel on Tuesday with first-degree assault of a special victim.

According to the probable cause statement, the incident took place Oct. 9 at the St. Louis County Jail. Manuel is said to have approached a female guard and attempted to kill or cause serious physical harm to her wrapping his hands and arms around her neck.

Manuel was eventually restrained.

A judge issued a $500,000 cash-only bond for Manuel on this new charge.

Manuel was in jail on suspicion of robbing a Dollar General store in Berkeley back in August.

This is one of two recently reported attacks on guards at St. Louis County Jail. On Nov. 12, county prosecutors charged 19-year-old Carnell Robinson for repeatedly punching a female corrections officer who was seated at their desk.

