ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Here’s another sign of the cooler temperatures. We haven’t even hit Halloween yet, but you might notice some Christmas spirit around St. Louis.

Holiday lights are already going up at Tilles Park near Brentwood. SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, flew over the park on Friday and noticed several colorful light displays.

Since 1987, Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park has been a holiday tradition for those in the St. Louis area. This year, the venue will be for drive-through only, and there will not be carriage rides.

Organizers say there will be more than 100 displays of festive characters and winter scenes glistening throughout 75 acres of the park. The display will open on Nov. 22 and run through Dec. 30.