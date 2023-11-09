ST. LOUIS – Atlanta, Georgia police are in St. Louis this weekend for a hiring event. Some call this an attempt to “poach” officer recruits from the region.

Atlanta police say attendees will be able to apply, interview, complete assessments, and leave with a conditional offer. FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Mayor Tishaura Jones texted the mayor of Atlanta and said, “Hey, stop poaching our people.”

Mayor Andre Dickens claims he didn’t know his department was recruiting in other cities. The St. Louis Police Department currently has a vacancy rate of about 28%.