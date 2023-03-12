ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Creve Coeur man has been charged for allegedly firing shots at a car outside the store where he worked.

According to a spokesperson for the Creve Coeur Police Department, the shooting took place at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at the CVS in the 11500 block of Olive Boulevard.

Witnesses told police a CVS employee got into an altercation with a person inside the store. This individual assaulted the employee, then left the store and got into a vehicle.

The employee followed this individual into the parking lot, took out a gun, and began shooting at his assailant’s vehicle.

The vehicle sped away, and the employee left the scene. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police claim the employee was later identified as Demco Harrell Jr., who lives nearby. Harrell was arrested, and a gun was recovered from his residence.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Harrell with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $25,000.