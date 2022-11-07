BLACK JACK, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday evening in Black Jack.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, officers responded to a call regarding an assault at a residence in the 11900 block of Barden Tower Road. Officers found a woman dead inside the home.

Police claim the woman’s death was the result of an altercation between people who knew one another. One person was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.