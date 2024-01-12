ALTON, Ill. — A house in the Alton Fire Department was called to a scene of a house fire on January 11 around 1:30 p.m. The victim of the fire was the one who called 911. She called and told them that her house was on fire and she was inhaling smoke.

When the first responders arrived at the home, the fire was heavy in the front of the house. Firefighters eventually found the victim, Tina Marie Price, 56, of Alton, and found she was already dead.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified Price. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Coroner’s Office Senior Investigator Diondra Horner at 3:00 p.m. An autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death.

Preliminary results of that autopsy showed Price died from smoke inhalation. A toxicology report is pending currently. The case remains under investigation.