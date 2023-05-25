ST. LOUIS – An Alton, Illinois, man appeared in federal court Thursday and admitted to robbing a bank in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2019.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Milton Randol, 35, robbed the Great Southern Bank in Ferguson on Dec. 13, 2019.

Randol told the court he entered the bank that day and handed the teller a note that read, “Give me all the money [.] Don’t pull the silent alarm or I will shoot.” Randol handed the teller a bag.

The teller filled the bag with an undisclosed sum of money. Randol also stuffed money into his pockets before running from the bank.

Randol’s picture was recorded on surveillance video and circulated in the St. Louis media. His friends recognized him.

Prosecutors said Randol moved to Texas and lived there for a year before returning to St. Louis, where he was arrested.

Randol pleaded guilty to a felony bank robbery charge. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced on Aug. 29.