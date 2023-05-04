ST. LOUIS – According to the Alzheimer’s Association, people of color are more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease.

African-Americans are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s. Hispanics are one and a half times more likely.

To help people better understand the link between race and dementia , the Alzheimer’s association is holding an ‘Evening with The Experts.’ Three researchers from Washington University will lead the discussion.

It’s Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 at the St. Louis Community College Forest Park Student Center.