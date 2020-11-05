Amazon is officially coming to the Ozarks

REPUBLIC, Mo.- A new Amazon fulfillment center is coming to Republic, Missouri.

According to a press release from the city of Republic, the facility is a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution and warehouse facility in the city’s Garton Business Park.

“It is exciting to welcome Amazon into the growing Republic family! We are honored the company has chosen our community to invest in,” stated David Cameron, City Administrator. “This will have a profound and positive impact on the community and southwest Missouri.”

The center is set to open in 2021; it will be the biggest employer in Republic, creating hundreds of jobs. The city will also be upgrading the community’s transportation infrastructure needed to handle the expected increase in traffic.

Acting Mayor Matt Russell stated in a press release, “We are excited to have Amazon coming to Republic. This business addition will have a huge impact on the City of Republic, the region, and Missouri. We are proud to have been selected as a partner with Amazon. Given the city employees’ hard work and a constant drive to be “open for business,” this sort of growth was only a matter of time in happening.”