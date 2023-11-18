WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – Amazon has announced plans for a new solar farm in Warren County. It would be Amazon’s first solar farm in the St. Louis metropolitan area and fourth in Missouri.

An Amazon spokesperson tells FOX 2 that Warren County is preparing for a 139 MW solar farm that would be capable of generating power for more than 29,000 homes.

Officials say solar farms not only help the communities in which they are located, but also help power Amazon’s local operations, including Amazon fulfillment centers, sorting centers, and delivery stations.

Amazon says the Warren County project will add to a portfolio of solar farms in Audrain and Calloway counties. At full strength, they would generate 469 MW and power nearly 100,000 homes.

“Amazon’s investments in solar and wind projects are helping power our operations, while also providing new sources of clean energy to the grid, spurring economic growth, and supporting jobs in the communities where our customers live and work,” said Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Service via a news release.

According to data provided by Amazon, the company generated an estimated $34 million in local economic investment for Missouri last year and supported roughly 130 full-time jobs statewide.

Officials say Amazon’s solar farms support its visions for renewable energy investments, including a climate pledge commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and goals to power operations fully through renewable energy by 2030.