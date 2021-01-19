Amazon to open new sort center in Berkley creating hundreds of jobs

BERKLEY, Mo. – Amazon announced Tuesday they are opening a new sort center in Berkley and they will need hundreds of employees for the new facility.

Amazon said sort centers serve an important part of transporting packages between sites and last-mile delivery for customers.

Packages come to the sort centers to be organized by zip codes before being transported to delivery stations or last-mile delivery partners for customer delivery.

The sort center will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, all paying at least $15.00 per hour.

In general, Amazon opens hiring opportunities at new sites about two months before they open.

To learn more about Amazon jobs visit www.Amazon.com/JOBS.