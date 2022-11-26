ST. LOUIS — On Black Friday, workers at Amazon in St. Peters joined other workers around the nation and the world who walked off the job to demand better pay and working conditions.

More than 30 different countries’ trade unions and environmentalists have both called for protests to be held against Amazon.

A speaker for the union has stated that they are doing a campaign to bring awareness to the stress that employees experience during the holiday season.

Amazon has stated that it did not anticipate this would have any impact on its customers.