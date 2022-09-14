ST. PETERS, Mo. – Workers plan a protest Wednesday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in St. Peters.

It’ll take place at 8:00 a.m. at the warehouse on Premier Parkway. There will be a “march on the boss” inside the warehouse, followed by a news conference with Amazon workers outside.

Workers are demanding better pay and safer conditions. This comes as Amazon’s top executive overseeing workplace health and safety is expected to leave the company next month, as well as the company continuing to deal with lawsuits for lack of safety measures following the deadly tornado in Edwardsville.