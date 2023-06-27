BERKELEY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert in the St. Louis area Tuesday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, they received a call around 2:30 p.m. from the children’s foster mom saying that an adult woman had come into the home and taken 11-year-old Terryjae Rhodes and 5-year-old King Rhodes.

Terryjae weighs 115lbs and is 5’3″ tall with brown eyes. King is 3’4″ tall and weighs 40lbs. he also has brown eyes.

Berkeley police said they believe the woman is an acquaintance of the family.

Anyone with information to contact the Berkeley Police Department.

Amber Alert for TerryJae and King Rhodes. Credit by The Missouri State Highway Patrol