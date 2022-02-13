AMBER Alert canceled after Missouri sisters found safe; suspect in custody

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Two sisters are safe after the vehicle they were sitting in had been stolen while parked outside their own home.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon for a 4-year-old and 8-month-old. The Amber Alert was rescinded less than an hour later after the vehicle and children were located. A suspect was also taken into custody.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of SW Winterpark Circle in Lee’s Summit.

Investigators said the girls were sitting inside a 2015 Ford Red Escape while an adult was inside the home. The SUV had been started and left to “warm up” when the suspect got in the vehicle and drove away.