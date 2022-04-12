RIVERVIEW, Mo. — Police are still searching for the man who allegedly took his 2-year-old son after assaulting a family member in north St. Louis County, which prompted an Amber Alert.

The child, Tajz Washington, was found safe about 45 minutes after police issued the alert on Tuesday.

Police said the boy’s father, 27-year-old Tony Lee Washington, displayed a handgun and then took Tajz around 5:00 p.m. in the 10000 block of Toelle Lane in Riverview. He drove off in a red Lincoln sedan with heavy window tints.

It’s unclear where authorities located the boy, but the father somehow got away. The 27-year-old was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and camouflage pants. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Riverview Police Department at 314-868-9130.

This is a developing story and will be updated.