AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old Missouri girl

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in St. Joseph on Monday.
The abduction occurred just before 3:40 p.m.
Two-year-old Miah Latour was last seen with 29-year-old Jeremiah Latour and 33-year-old Amber Dawn Polachek.
They were riding in a white GMC Acadia with Missouri license plates EF1S3G.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or local law enforcement agency.