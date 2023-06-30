PEMISCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert in the Missouri bootheel region just before 2 p.m. Friday.

MSHP is searching or a Jeep Renegade with the Missouri license plate number EJ5E5A. The vehicle is reportedly wanted out of Hayti Heights, Missouri.

Additional details around this AMBER Alert are unavailable at this moment.

AMBER Alerts are generally issued to informed of abductions or high-profile situations requiring highway patrol assistance.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.