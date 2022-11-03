ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police are asking the public to help find a vehicle in connection with an Amber Alert. They are looking for a black Chevrolet Malibu with temp tags expiring in September 2022. The alert has been issued for St. Louis City and County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that 10-month-old Samiyah Branscomb is missing. She was wrapped in a pink blanket. The baby is described as a Black female with deformities on her hands and wrist. She is 1’10” tall and weighs 13 lbs.

The baby was brought to the Children’s Hospital on Kingshighway across from Forest Park in critical condition because of neglect, and a protective custody order was issued. Jayana Johnson, 24, left the hospital Wednesday afternoon with Samiyah against the doctor’s orders. She refuses to bring the child back, and Samiyah’s life may be in danger if she does not get medical treatment.

Johnson is described as a Black woman, 5’6″ tall, and last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants with black and white shoes.

Amber alerts are only issued in the most serious child abduction cases. The system has saved lives. Call 911 if you have any information.

