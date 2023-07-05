BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – Approximately 10 minutes after issuing an Amber Alert for a child abduction in Breckenridge Hills, the Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled said alert.

The child in question was located found safe by Creve Coeur police.

The prior alert said authorities were looking for a white 2020 Chevy Equinox with unknown license plates. No additional details were provided.

It’s unclear if police have anyone in custody.

This is a breaking news story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.