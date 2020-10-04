Amber Alert cancelled, from Raytown, Missouri after teen returns home safely

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after teen returned home safely.

RAYTOWN, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday for a 16-year-old abducted at gunpoint. The Raytown Police Department asked for the alert.

Police said Xaivon McKinzey was abducted by three unknown black men at a QuikTrip located at 9323 E. Highway 350 in Raytown. They are driving a gray Chevrolet Malibu hatchback headed east.

McKinzey is a black male, 6-feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Officials ask that people be on the look out for the car and call 911 if they have anymore information.