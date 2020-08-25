Amber Alert: Newborn reported missing in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lebanon Police Department issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing newborn girl in Laclede County.

The alert was issued at 2:20 p.m. out of Lebanon, Missouri, at a residence near Highway 32 and Route U.

Authorities are looking for two white men in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top. The men, one of whom goes by the name “Mike,” were supposed to be taking the newborn to a local hospital for postnatal care but they never made it to the hospital.

The only description available for “Mike” is that he has a light grey beard. Law enforcement did not provide any additional details at the time the alert was issued.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts or knowledge on this case is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 417-532-3131 or their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911.

pic.twitter.com/G2y5K6CR8S — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) August 25, 2020