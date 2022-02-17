Amber Alert system has received enhancements in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has enhanced its alert system.

It’s now sending out targeted Amber and Blue Alerts to people living in the area of the incident.

The upgrades went into effect last year.

“The biggest complaint we get each time we do an Amber Alert is people on the other side of the state are complaining that the alert went off and disturbed whatever they happened to be doing. If that happens then they are gonna turn the alerts off and we certainly don’t want that,” said Captain John Hotz, Director of the Public Information Division for MSHP.

Highway Patrol can still send out statewide alerts.

To sign up for email alerts go to Moalerts.mo.gov.