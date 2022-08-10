ST. LOUIS – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for the St. Louis area. Police are asking the public to help find a missing two-year-old girl. They say Amari Washington was left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot. That car was stolen by someone at around 2:24 am.

They are asking people to look for a purple 2012 Hyundai Sonata with Missouri plate ID CT9D6C. The left rear tail light has a hole in it.

The incident happened in the 3300 block of Dunn Road in Florissant, Missouri. It is not clear where the car is now.

Amari Washington was last seen wearing a pink shirt and yellow pants. She weighs around 30 lbs and is around two feet tall.

Call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department if you have any information about her location.