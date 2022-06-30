ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man stole an ambulance and crashed it Thursday morning in north St. Louis.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Thursday near the area of Adelaide Avenue and Hall Street in the North Riverfront neighborhood.

Before the crash, St. Louis County police and an ambulance responded to the 11000 block of Hannibal Drive in St. Louis County for a report of an “emotionally disturbed person.” After first responders arrived, the man jumped into an ambulance and drove to a north St. Louis neighborhood. Officers followed the stolen ambulance before it crashed.

Traffic was slowed in the area of the crash, which is just a few blocks from Interstate 70. The St. Louis County Police Department is assisting with the investigation.