ST. LOUIS – An ambulance was heavily damaged and towed away after a crash Saturday afternoon in St. Louis.

Police responded to the crash near Choteau Avenue and South 14th Street, just south of Interstate 64 around 3 p.m.

The front end of the ambulance suffered significant damage, and debris was scattered all around the intersection following the crash. Police have not yet disclosed information about any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.