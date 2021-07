ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Clayton Fire District ambulance was involved in a multi-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon on Hanley Road.

The crash occurred just before 6:10 p.m. Three fire department employees were transported to a trauma hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A patient was on board the ambulance and was transported to a hospital by another ambulance.

FOX 2 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.