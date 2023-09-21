RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – An ambulance was stolen from SSM St. Mary’s Hospital early Thursday morning, but it has since been recovered by authorities.

Police say the ambulance was possibly stolen by a psych patient just released from the hospital. The patient saw an opportunity and took off in the ambulance around 5:30 a.m.

The ambulance did not sustain any significant damage, and it seems nothing was stolen from inside it. Police say it was recovered in St. Louis City limits near the intersection of Koekuk and Boradway.

Police have not yet disclosed if any arrest has been made in this case. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.