ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You will be seeing a familiar face of FOX 2 News in the morning. Amelia Mugavero has been working as an evening traffic reporter and now she will be moving to mornings.

Molly Rose announced her departure Thursday. She will be spending more time with her young daughter and she is expecting a baby boy this December.

“Well, the announcements keep on coming! I’m excited to share that I’ll be the new morning traffic anchor for Fox 2 News in the Morning. You’ve probably seen me fill in on the mornings a time or two, but this time it’s permanent. I definitely have big shoes to fill after Molly Rose, but the morning crew has truly welcomed me with open arms. I’ll be on vacation for the next week, but come July 19th, I’ll have my 3 a.m alarm set and plenty of coffee on hand. Can’t wait to wake up with you every morning St. Louis!” Amelia posted to Facebook Friday.

Mugavero started at FOX 2 in November 2021. She worked as a general assignment reporter before training in traffic coverage.

Amelia comes to St. Louis from KOTV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is originally from Texas. Although, she graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she was offered the prestigious position of Feature Twirler for the Marching Illini.