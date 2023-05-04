ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are at the scene of a crash early Thursday morning.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene located on Lindbergh Boulevard just south of Queen Ann Drive, where the car crash into utility poles, knocking down several power lines. Crews from Ameren and Spectrum are at the scene working on the lines.

Traffic has been stopped in both directions of Lindbergh, and drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

No word yet on the cause of the crash. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.