ST. LOUIS – More than 60,000 Ameren customers on both sides of the river are still out of power Monday morning after the weekend’s fierce storms. As crews work to get fix downed lines, others are still cleaning up damage from the severe weather.

The aftermath of the multiple severe storms over the weekend is still being felt in lots of areas Monday morning. Ameren crews are working long hours and have restored power many impacted customers on both sides of the river. However, there is still a big job ahead.

Here are the latest numbers of the areas in the region with the most outages Monday morning: in Missouri, St. Louis County tops of list with the most Ameren customers without power. There’s currently more than 36,000 Ameren customers without power in St. Louis County.

In St. Louis City, over 11,000 customers have no power – and in Jefferson County, the total is just over 300.

Across the river in the metro east, nearly 5,000 Ameren customers are without power Monday morning in St. Clair County. In Madison County, more than 4,400 customers have no power – and in Monroe County, over 4,000 customers are without elecricity.

There is still a lot of damage still on both sides of the river as well. In Collinsville, the roof of a furniture store was ripped off by Saturday night’s storms. Crews spent Sunday cleaning up the mess, but debris from the impact of the storm remained.

The storms on Saturday also did major damage to parts of north St. Louis. Limbs were torn from trees and in some cases entire trees were toppled. Some of the limbs and trees hit homes and other property.

FOX 2 spoke with locals who experienced the storm firsthand.

“As I was driving down Bircher, the trees on the other side of the street were flying down into the road,” north St. Louis local Elica Pearson said.

“I’m really devastated because I can’t get out my back door nor can I get out my side door, I have no power, I was supposed to go to work in the morning, I don’t know how I’m about to do that – so I just pray and hope that something will happen for us real soon,” an anonymous local explained.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ameren officials are expected on the power restoration effort a little later Monday morning. Meanwhile, clean up from all of the damage could still take quite some time.