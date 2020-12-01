Ameren: How to be safer, more energy-efficient during the holiday

ST. LOUIS – While families are going to be at home more during the winter months, Ameren Missouri wants customers to have a safer and more energy-efficient holiday season by giving electrical safety and fire prevention tips.

With holiday decorations and lights going on display, Ameren says it is important to inspect all holiday lights for broken or cracked sockets.

Look for frayed or bare wires, loose connections, or damaged plugs.

Throw away any damaged light sets.

Never overload electrical circuits or outlets. Use no more than three standard-size sets of lights per single extension cord to prevent overheating.

Do not place cords under rugs or carpets, where they can be walked upon or where someone can trip over them.

For outdoor lighting, use Underwriters Laboratories (UL)-certified lights approved for outdoor use. Also, use heavy-duty UL-certified outdoor extension cords.

If you’re using a ladder to hang outdoor lights, beware of overhead electrical wires near the house or street.

Use a ladder that does not conduct electricity, such as fiberglass with non-conductive side rails.

To prevent fires, Ameren says to keep decorations away from heat sources, such as fireplaces, space heaters, and furnaces.

They say nearly 40 percent of decoration fires happen because decorations are placed too close to a heat source.

When selecting a live tree, choose one that is new and fresh. Older trees tend to be drier and can catch fire more easily and burn faster.

Check the tree’s branches and look for a trunk sticky with sap.

Needles should bend, not break, and should be hard to pull off branches.

Keep the tree holder base filled with water.

For artificial trees, you should select one that has been tested and labeled as being fire-resistant.

Blow out lit candles before leaving the room or going to bed.

More than one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles.

Ameren says the holiday season is also a good time to make sure your home is energy efficient.

They say LED lightbulbs are safer, sturdier, and longer-lasting than incandescent bulbs which helps you save energy inside your home, as well as on your outdoor light display.

LEDs are also cooler than incandescent lights, reducing the risk of combustion or burns.

It is also important to check the heating area which can account for almost 50 percent of a home’s total energy use.

To save on heating costs, add insulation and seal any cracks along the doors and windows.

Clean or replace filters regularly to keep furnaces running efficiently.

Upgrading to a smart thermostat can help keep the temperature comfortable, as well as save up to $180 in energy costs each year.

Customers can find savings on energy-efficient products including discounts on LED lights, smart thermostats, and energy-saving power strips at AmerenMissouriSavings.com.