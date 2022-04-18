MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. – Ameren Missouri says its solar facility is now up and running.

The Montgomery County Community Solar Center was constructed following the support of more than 2,000 who wanted to take part in clean energy generation without having to pay high up-front costs to install solar equipment on their own roofs or property.

It also works with renters who don’t have a solar generation option.

Mark Birk, president of Ameren Missouri, said expanding solar capacity is key to the company’s goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.