Ameren Missouri and IDOT prepare for major winter storm

ST. LOUIS – The impending winter storm is going to be extra challenging for road crews because we will have different precipitation types happening in different areas, but at the same time as well. Not only do we have to worry about snow on the roads but significant ice accumulation for some of the region as well.

Ameren Missouri is closely monitoring the forecast and pre-staging their employees and resources in areas they think could have outages.

“We’ll make sure that we do that in advance. And then actively make sure the materials and equipment are there as well so we’re not having to wait and rely on that to get down to our service territories that might need it the most,” said Ryan Arnold, vice president of division operations at Ameren Missouri.

They also are making sure their vehicles and equipment are ready to go.

“We have a fleet team that helps us with that so we make sure that we have the right PPE for our employees and also for the equipment,” Arnold said. “Whether that’s chains or any other piece of PPE that our trucks could use.”

When it comes to ice, Ameren builds and designs its infrastructure to withstand a half-inch of ice combined with 40-mile per hour winds.

On the other side of the river, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it’s all hands on deck today getting prepared.

“We have a plan. We’ll be able to pivot off of that plan and utilize our available resources,” said Joe Monroe, District 8 operations engineer with IDOT. “The concern that I have is that you’re looking at anywhere from a 72 to perhaps an 84 hours event. That’s pretty taxing for the men and women behind the plow.”

Monroe says they will use mother nature and the rain to make their own brine.

“I can’t say we won’t pretreat. If there’s a window of opportunity, I will assure you I will take it and we will be exceptionally aggressive in administering as much pretreatment as we can,” he said.

As always, Monroe stresses to give their plows plenty of room to do their work. While they are one part of the equation, the other part is for the motoring public to be prepared.

“Make sure you have a blanket in your car, your cell phones are charged, you have fuel, you have the fluids in your vehicle. You yourself are prepared for what might happen,” Monroe said. “We’ve gone through great lengths we started on Thursday of last week to prepare for this event. If the motoring public could also be prepared and realize it’s going to be a slow go.”