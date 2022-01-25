Ameren Missouri and state government expand utility assistance programs

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri and the Show-Me State have expanded their utility assistance programs.

Missouri has updated its federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) so that it includes more people. Now, qualifying Ameren Missouri customers do not need a disconnection notice, the assistance is available year-round, the payments have doubled for LIHEAP programs, and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) payment is $1,600 in the winter and $1,200 in the summer.

Ameren customers can apply for assistance online or print out a hard copy and bring it to the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc. (CAASTLC) headquarters. Click here to learn more and apply.

“The ongoing impacts of the pandemic, combined with the holiday season, can put families in a tough situation when it comes to paying their bills,” vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri Tara Oglesby said. “Thousands of customers have taken advantage of these programs in 2021. In 2022, we want others to reach out for help, especially now that even more funding is available.”

Ameren Missouri has also created the Clean Slate program for those struggling to pay their bill but don’t qualify for LIHEAP. The energy company said more than half of its $1.2 million assistance fund is still available. Qualifying customers could receive up to $750. Click here to learn more and apply.

Another way to get utility bill assistance is by checking out the Dollar More program. It is made up of Ameren Missouri customer contributions, and a recently added $50,000 from the company. Click here to learn more and apply.