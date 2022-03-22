ST. LOUIS – Tuesday’s severe weather threat was across the Deep South but the strong winds that St. Louis experienced—even if they aren’t storm-related—can also lead to power outages. Ameren Missouri wants customers to know they are better prepared for outages thanks to its Smart Energy Plan, which is updating the utility’s energy grid, which dates to the 1950s.

Ameren Missouri is investing in smart technology, stronger poles, and weather-resistant power lines to help reduce outages and respond faster when they do occur. The technology allows Ameren Missouri to re-route power while crews make repairs, shortening outages from hours to minutes, and even seconds.

“Heavy winds today and we’re seeing those smart devices talking to each other. They’re isolating when a problem does occur and if it can restore the power immediately, it does,” said Jim Huss, senior director of operations excellence for Ameren Missouri. “So, if the tree fell on your backyard, we still have to go fix that. But we can minimize the number of customers that are impacted by that damage.”



So far, Ameren Missouri has installed more than 400,000 smart meters and updated 115 miles of power lines.