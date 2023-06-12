ST. LOUIS – On a cool Monday morning, business and political leaders, Ameren employees, volunteers, and meteorologists gathered at Ameren headquarters in downtown St. Louis.

The gathering marks the kickoff of the 23rd annual CooldownStLouis.org’s Save Our Seniors (S.O.S.) Cooling Summer Project. The nonprofit helps citizens in need of assistance during the soaring summer heat.

It’s Ameren Missouri’s 18th year participating in the program.

“Cooldown’s partners will deliver to qualified seniors and the physically disabled, so they can have a cooler, healthier, and safer summer as a result,” St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

One by one, brand new Energy Star-rated window air conditioners were loaded by hand and by forklift onto trucks waiting to get the units out into the St. Louis region.

“Today, 800 donated Ameren energy-efficient air conditioners in support of their energy assistance grant speaks volumes,” St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. “It’s good corporate and social responsibility, and our passion and commitment to Cooldownstlouis.org to help the most vulnerable.”

Customers who are vulnerable and in need of assistance are recommended to contact cooldownstlouis.org and cooldownmissouri.org.

“This is so important now and throughout the rest of the summer to make sure that folks are adequately cooled,” Shannon Koenig, executive director and CEO of the Housing Authority of St. Louis County, said. “They’re overheated in the summer time, and it really causes a lot of health issues, which can lead to death. So, we want to prevent that this summer.”