Ameren Missouri, Emerson Electric offering free smart thermostats for limited time

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri and Emerson Electric Co. are giving away a limited amount of Sensi smart thermostats they say will help lower heating and cooling costs for customers.
The smart thermostat means you can control your home’s temperature from anywhere: on the couch or across the country.
The offer is open to all Ameren Missouri customers but does require participation in the Peak Time Saving program. That means on a few of the hottest days of the year when demand for energy peaks, the Sensi system may pre-cool your home, keeping you comfortable while reducing strain on the grid. It also includes an annual $25 bill credit.
The companies say the smart thermostat could save you up to $180 a year. You cover the sales tax and they’ll ship it for free. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/savesmart to claim yours.