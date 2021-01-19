Ameren Missouri now offering energy assistance to St. Louis area families

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri announced Tuesday they are now offering energy assistance to St. Louis area families facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Ameren said they are offering payment agreements and working with customers to avoid disconnection.

They also said the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) by the Missouri Department of Social Services has funds available.

Ameren Missouri said they work with contracted community action agencies to give out LIHEAP funds.

Through the program, LIHEAP can help by providing a one-time payment for a heating bill from November through March, or through the winter Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP).

ECIP helps pay up to $800 toward fuel bills when a household’s energy is shut off or at risk of disconnection.

Although some LIHEAP agencies report a large number of funds available, they say there has been a decrease in applications received.

To be eligible for LIHEAP funds, customers must:

Be responsible for paying home heating costs.

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts or investments.

Have a household income less than 135% of the federal poverty level (a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for a family of four).

Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.

For more details, including a video explanation in English and Spanish, visit AmerenMissouri.com/LIHEAP.

To apply for LIHEAP funds, contact your local community action agency, call (855)-373-4636), or at MyDSS.MO.gov/energy-assistance.

To help customers stay on track with their bills, Ameren Missouri encourages customers to enroll in the Keeping Current program.

The program helps make your energy bills more affordable by offering monthly bill credits and a reduction in past-due balances.

To apply for the program, you must contact your local community action agency.

For more details on the Keeping Current program, click here.