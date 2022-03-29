ST. LOUIS – The line of storms St. Louis is facing Wednesday is expected to boost already gusty winds, resulting in damage to tress and possible power troubles. Ameren Missouri and other utility companies put their crews on alert.

“We put people on alert in our business units and let them know there is a chance of severe weather,” said Lucas Klein, Ameren Missouri’s director of distribution operating. “Please make your preparations, get your materials restocked, and be ready for a call tomorrow if we have that weather.”

High winds can damage trees and power lines leading to outages. To lessen the impacts, Ameren and its contractor trims trees near power lines year-round. But the timing with this storm system should hopefully help lessen the impacts.

“The tree impacts are certainly made worse when the leaves are out on the trees. And, right now, that still isn’t the case,” Klein said. “But it won’t be long and the leaves will be back on the trees, something for the wind to grab ahold of.”

Ameren Missouri is investing in smart technology, stronger poles, and weather resistant power lines to help reduce the number of outages and re-route power when they do occur.

“Hardening the overhead wires by adding more sophisticated or stronger poles every so often so that when a tree does blow into the wires there is less damage and it is easier to repair,” Klein said.

If you see downed power lines, stay away, warn others, and call Ameren to report the location.

“Be cautious around bushes, or shrubs, or downed trees because wires can be hidden in those trees and very hard to see,” he said. “Just steer clear.”

Ameren Missouri says one easy thing to do ahead of storms is to make sure your contact information is up to date with them. That way they can contact you with outage updates. You can even sign up for text alerts.