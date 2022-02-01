Ameren Missouri prepares for winter storm

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri is preparing for a winter storm that’s expected to hit the St. Louis region this week.

During inclement weather conditions, one major concern for residents is the possibility of power outages — but Ameren said its crews are ready.

“It can cause us concern for sure, but we are monitoring the forecast closely and having plenty of communication with our crews and contractors,” said Lucas Klein, director of distributing and operating for Ameren.

About 80 workers are already in southeast Missouri, where snow and ice totals are higher. Each one is ready with special storm trailers packed with equipment to cut down on travel time.

“We started to pre-stage crews and get them located,” said Klein. “In the metro area, we’re letting everybody know to be ready to be packed in case they have to come in for multiple days to respond.”

Before there’s even a notice of a storm, Ameren focuses on what they can do — tree trimming.

“Sometimes trees come into power lines and cause outages, and that can especially be true in winter weather conditions with ice or heavy, wet snow,” said Klein. “But for certain, we take tree trimming very seriously.”

Tree trimming crews cut down limbs for more than 200,000 customers year-round, making sure they don’t grow too close to electric lines.

“If trees blow in a windy storm or fall over because of ice, we want to keep them from falling into those wires and physically damaging them or knocking them down,” said Klein.

If you’re concerned about an outage, there are ways to help you stay prepared. First, make sure your cell photo is fully charged. Second, have a storm kit on hand. This includes blankets, flashlights, and other emergency items.

Lastly, keep generators outdoors only in well-ventilated areas at least 20 feet away from windows.

If you do lose power, stay calm and make sure to call your provider right away.

You can report downed power lines by calling Ameren at 1-800-552-7583.