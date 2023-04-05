CLAYTON, Mo. – Dozens of Ameren Missouri workers spent Wednesday replacing power poles along a stretch of Big Bend Boulevard where an uprooted tree took down power lines.

A company spokesperson said the decision was made to replace other aging poles nearby while the power lines needed to be placed.

“You’re going to have to replace it anyway, might as well do it while you’re out here,” said Darryl Woodson, a nearby worker.

The process is part of Ameren Missouri’s Smart Energy Plan. A spokesperson for the company said replacing the poles will lead to greater reliability for customers.

Crews were still on the scene Wednesday night. The work is expected to continue into the early morning hours of Thursday.