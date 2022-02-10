Ameren Missouri trimming trees in St. Ann ahead of severe weather season

ST. ANN, Mo. — Tree trimming continues in St. Ann as part of a project where Ameren crews are preparing to install stronger equipment that will better withstand severe storms.

It’s a necessary step in order to strengthen the power grid, opening up a corridor for Ameren to install the new poles and wire as well as improve reliability.

“Ultimately, it’s kind of prep work for the storm season. Because as we know, trees cause outages. They’re a major contributor. By trimming them back. it helps to prevent the trees to fall down on our lines. Ultimately keeping the power on,” said Jason Woodard, director of the Gateway Divison at Ameren Missouri.

They’re upgrading around 7 miles of poles and wire in north St. Louis County, which will affect about 6,000 customers.

“By installing these stronger newer poles and wood, it has less equipment on it so less things that can fail. Newer wire,” Woodard said. “Hopefully, just eliminate the outage from the very beginning.”

The new poles can endure much stronger winds and are installed every so often as anchor poles.

“When high storms go through or in the horrible event of a tornado that blows through, it doesn’t impact a large area; it just has a smaller impact. A couple of poles that we’re able to restore and replace much more quickly,” Woodard said.

Ameren is aware that sometimes trimming trees leaves behind an eyesore. They say it’s a delicate balance and they do have an ultimate goal for all of their residential customers.

“As we go through and trim we do reach out to our customers and make contact with them and try to come up with, ‘Hey, this is the best solution for you and for all of Ameren customers,’” he said.

Resident Louis Behnken agrees it’s for the best.

“It needs to be done in order to keep the power on and people can move their trees back farther or put them in different locations,” he said. “Last August, where I live over there, we had our electrical out four times in one month and it was because of trees.”