Ameren Missouri upgrading power infrastructure in north St. Louis County ahead of spring storm season

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – We have seen how weather can cripple a city’s power grid. Ameren Missouri has been hard at work in north St. Louis County to strengthen its equipment to better withstand severe storms ahead of the spring season.

“We know that folks in north county have really been impacted by power outages, weather related power outages,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

The 2011 Good Friday tornado hit St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

“Yeah, it took them out. It ended up taking a couple of our lines out so that’s a good example right there,” Ryan Arnold, director of operations for Ameren Missouri, said.

In more recent history, north county was hit by another strong storm complex.

“In August of 2020, we had the derecho event that came through Missouri and it was within the St. Louis community,” Arnold said. “I’ll say the county-city area and of north county here. So, we had 78,000 customers out across the Missouri service territory.”

On Thursday, Ameren upgraded a 3.5-mile power line.

“Behind us is a composite pole. It’s a newer technology of a pole that we use versus a wood pole,” Arnold said. “St. Louis International Airport is served multiple different ways, but this is one of the main lines to them and so this is going to be a huge improvement not only to them but surrounding customers as well.”

The stronger pole will benefit 3,600 surrounding customers and can withstand stronger winds.

“For our composite poles they’re rated at 100-plus for miles per hour. So basically, they help kind of buildup not only that structure but the structures around them,” he said.

When storms like the August derecho roll through, power is restored faster.

“Before early morning the next morning, we restored 50,000 of the 78,000 customers through our smart energy plan updates,” Arnold said.

Greater reliability for power is more important than ever.

“It’s a real economic loss. I mean, we’re not just a freezer full of food,” said Dr. Page. “But just to have power in this new world of virtual school. You need your electricity to work. So, this is a really important investment by Ameren to help us keep the lights on in north county when we have some of the severe weather that the Midwest is famous for.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News