Ameren Missouri warns about scammers asking for payments for smart meters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scammers are taking advantage of a new initiative by Ameren to install smart meters. They are calling to ask for a deposit or payment before an installation and may claim that the meters are not safe. The electric utility wants customers to know that they are not asking for payments for any meter work.

Ameren will be sending mail to notify customers about the smart meter installation. They will follow up with a phone call but they will not ask for money. Again, no payment is required for the upgrade.

“The first step is to be aware of this scam and know what to do if you get a call like this,” writes Maria Gomez, security supervisor for Ameren. “If you are not sure the person you are speaking to on the phone is an Ameren Missouri representative, hang up and call us directly.”

If you get a call from someone claiming to be an Ameren Missouri representative and feel uncomfortable, hang up and call Ameren Missouri directly at 800-552-7583.