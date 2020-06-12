Ameren relocates equipment in Valley Park to prepare for future flooding

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Valley Park area, prone to flooding, has had a few historical floods over the past 15 years. Ameren’s Marshall Substation is located in a 500-year floodplain. This substation is a critical one that services 50,000 customers in the Valley Park, Kirkwood, and Fenton areas.

The Marshall Substation Project relocated critical equipment to a higher elevation.

Over the past 15 years, there have been three close calls; the last being in 2015, where water levels got very high and very close to the substation.

“As we’ve learned from early ages — water and electricity don’t mix,” said Ben Lynch, director of relay and meter at Ameren Missouri. “One huge benefit with this project is we’re able to move our equipment to a higher elevation and make sure that the water, if we do experience a historical flood again, our equipment is definitely at a safe level to maintain our reliability and to ensure the safety of our workforce.”

If the water had gotten high enough to cause an outage or to force Ameren to turn the power off to this substation, it would have meant big impacts to 50,000 customers for an extended amount of time.

“Customers, businesses, a hospital, Valley Park, Fenton, and also the City of Kirkwood, are all fed out of this substation,” Lynch said.

Not only were critical parts of the substation raised to a higher elevation, but this was also an opportunity for other improvements.

“This project, it definitely gives us the ability to install a lot of smarter technology,” Lynch said. “So we’re able to replace a lot of our old, antiquated equipment with more smart, innovative equipment which will benefit our customers.”

Lynch said this project would never have been possible without Ameren’s Smart Energy Plan which has been a great program that allows them to invest a lot into their community and upgrade old equipment to ultimately improve reliability to their customers.