Ameren sending 300 crew members to help restore power after Hurricane Ida

ST. LOUIS– Ameren is sending more than 300 crews to Louisiana to assist in restoring power following Hurricane Ida. The workers are from Ameren Illinois, Ameren Missouri, and Ameren Transmission.

The company’s lineworkers, fleet, logistics and safety crews, among others will assist crews from Entergy.

Ameren crews will leave throughout the week and are planning for a two-week deployment. Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are voluntary members of the electric power industry’s mutual assistance network through the Edison Electric Institute

“Our hearts go out to those who have been affected by this devastating hurricane. We will help these communities recover from this storm’s stunning damage as soon as possible,” said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corporation in a statement.

He said Ameren customers in Illinois and Missouri have benefited many times from mutual assistance following severe storms and know firsthand how this type of support can make a real difference in recovery efforts.